MLK events honor civil rights leader, mission to help others

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This weekend, the St. Louis community took part in celebrations and events leading up to Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

At the Missouri History Museum, there were multiple events through the weekend honoring the civil rights leader as well as highlighting local organizations continuing to put forth the work he started to end social injustices and promote equality.

“It’s something that people like to come out for and it’s just really great to see the community to come out and be together,” said Lindsay Newton, the Director of Education and Community Engagement at the Missouri History Museum. “Everybody can do their part in making change.”

On Monday, a new joint effort in helping give back will also be taking place in the St. Louis community.

“This is the first year that the St. louis area food bank and the Urban League are teaming up for an amazing food distribution to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” said Meredith Knopp.

Knopp is President and CEO of the St. Louis Area Food Bank. She says both organizations wanted to do something to help honor Dr. King’s work to end hunger and poverty in communities, which they say is important to address now more than ever.

“Right now, as you know inflation is hitting all of us really hard, so unlike covid where it hit pockets of people at very different times, said Knopp. “Inflation is hitting all of us at the same time and we’re seeing a lot more people seeking assistance for basic needs such as food...people that are working full time or even working two jobs and the budgets just aren’t stretching.”

The Urban League and St. Louis area food bank will work together to deliver over 100,000 tons of food and other items to over 2,000 families in the community.

“Everything from meat and eggs and milk and butter and proteins to shelf stable items, personal hygiene items, hand sanitizer, [and] masks,” said Knopp.

Knopp says this will be a drive through distribution event and will place between noon and 3 pm on Monday at the Urban League’s headquarters on North Kingshighway.

“We’ll probably see close to 100 volunteers making this happen,” she said.

Anyone with interested in more information or need assistance but cannot attend the MLK distribution event can check out the St. Louis area food bank website.

