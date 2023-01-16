Man wanted in connection to Franklin County double homicide in custody after police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police took Timothy Kalter, 41, into custody after a police chase that ended at the Bates exit on I-55 on Sunday evening.

Kalter was wanted in connection to a Franklin County double homicide from Jan. 4 that left Leslie Barstow, 34, and Ronald Cline Jr., 39, dead. The couple was shot outside of the home they shared with Cline’s father, Ronald Cline Sr., on Spring Valley Road in Pacific.

Investigators said they believe Kalter had shot both victims as he was sitting in the back seat of their car. Investigators believe Kalter was trying to rob the couple.

Kalter has a long criminal history that started with a felony motor vehicle theft in 1998.

Police said they believe Kalter was also involved in a pursuit and manhunt in Villa Ridge on Jan. 13.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more.

