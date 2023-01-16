Man charged after police allege he fired gunshots in O’Fallon, IL neighborhood

Michael C. Williams has been charged with armed violence and other charges.
By Matt Woods
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man was charged this week with firing gunshots in an O’Fallon neighborhood earlier this month.

The O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department alleges 33-year-old Michael C. Williams fired shots in the Schwartz Meadow and Deer Creek area in the early morning hours of Friday, January 6.

He was arrested on Sunday after being found in his vehicle with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a “suspected controlled substance.” Prosecutors charged him with armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance. Williams was out on parole at the time, and the Illinois Department of Corrections issued a no-bond parole violation warrant.

The O’Fallon Police Department said its investigation revealed Williams was not targeting any specific person or residence when he allegedly fired gunshots on January 6. No one was injured by the gunfire.

He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

