Katie’s Pizza and Pasta to open restaurant at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a highly anticipated opening at Ballpark Village, and now we’re getting a peek at the plans underway.

Katie from Katie’s Pizza and Pasta gave a look inside the Downtown location that is set to open this year. The award-winning restaurant will open on Clark Street just across from Busch Stadium’s gate 4. It will be Katie’s biggest location at nearly 10,000 square feet.

The restaurant also announced plans for its next “Giveback Tuesday” on Jan. 24. All proceeds that day at the Town and Country and Rock Hill locations will go to Flance Early Learning Center.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta was featured on News 4′s “Meet St. Louis” podcast in December.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.