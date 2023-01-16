Winds calming after sunset, another mild day Tuesday

Rain this morning followed by a windy but mild afternoon with a high near 60.
By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Winds won’t be as gusty after 5pm
  • A front brings mild temps again tomorrow
  • Rain chances for the mid-week

Tonight: The sunset is just after 5 pm. Winds will calm down due to the loss of daylight and the cold front passage. Temperatures through the evening will sit in the 50s. Tonight’s low temperature sits at 42°.

Tomorrow: Mild weather will greet kids heading back to school after the three-day weekend. Expect temps at the bus stop in the lower 40s, and we’ll warm to 54° tomorrow afternoon. Only a few clouds will dot the skies.

Wednesday: Widespread showers look likely as another low-pressure system moves in with a cold front on Wednesday. Most of the rain will fall in the afternoon. As the low-pressure exits and a colder airmass replaces it, we may see a few spot flurries Wednesday night and Thursday AM. We’re not expecting road impacts, but if that changes we will alert you.

7 Day Forecast

