Winds calming after sunset, another mild day Tuesday

First Alert Weather:

Winds won’t be as gusty after 5pm

A front brings mild temps again tomorrow

Rain chances for the mid-week

Tonight: The sunset is just after 5 pm. Winds will calm down due to the loss of daylight and the cold front passage. Temperatures through the evening will sit in the 50s. Tonight’s low temperature sits at 42°.

Tomorrow: Mild weather will greet kids heading back to school after the three-day weekend. Expect temps at the bus stop in the lower 40s, and we’ll warm to 54° tomorrow afternoon. Only a few clouds will dot the skies.

Wednesday: Widespread showers look likely as another low-pressure system moves in with a cold front on Wednesday. Most of the rain will fall in the afternoon. As the low-pressure exits and a colder airmass replaces it, we may see a few spot flurries Wednesday night and Thursday AM. We’re not expecting road impacts, but if that changes we will alert you.

