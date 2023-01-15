Woman hit, killed by Metro train in Swansea Illinois

By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit and killed by a Metro train while crossing train tracks in Swansea, Illinois, on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian hit at the Metro light rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road north of IL-161 just before 11 a.m.

According to police’s early investigation, the woman had tried to cross the tracks while the crossing gates were down. Witnesses to the scene said the woman was jogging in the area with her dog. The dog had run off after the woman was hit.

Swansea police are working on identifying the victim, as well as trying to find the dog. She was wearing a black jacket, pink jogging pants and black running shoes.

Detectives ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or may recognize the woman’s description to call Detective Alex Wilken at 618-233-8114.

