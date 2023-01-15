Warmer temperatures with overnight rain

First Alert Weather:

Clouds steadily become overcast today

Rain Moves In For Late Tonight & Monday

Additional Rain Chances Next Wednesday - Thursday morning

Sunday: Our temperatures are starting warmer than they were just 24 hours ago. Morning temperatures are sitting in the 30s, and under mostly clear skies, we’ll quickly warm. This afternoon the southerly winds will help bring temperatures to the 50s. Clouds will steadily increase this afternoon ahead of a warm front that brings overnight rain. Expect wind gusts upwards of 30mph.

Tonight - Monday AM: Showers move in with the eastward-moving warm front. Areas north may experience a few thunderstorms as well. Showers will continue through Monday morning, but given it’s a holiday for most, it won’t have too big an impact on the morning commute. Accumulations will sit around a quarter to a half inch.

Monday (MLK Day) - Rain will clear around lunch time and dry air will bring us warmer temperatures near 60° for the afternoon. A cold front moves in Monday night allowing temperatures to fall slightly Tuesday.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.