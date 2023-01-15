Volunteers clean up, prepare for urban farm projects in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of volunteers came together to clean up along Penrose Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Saturday.

St. Louis Earth Day volunteers teamed up with George Washington Carver Farms and other organizations for the event.

They removed trash and cleared yard waste and debris.

Today’s effort is part of a bigger project to create urban farms in city neighborhoods.

You can learn more about George Washington Carver Farms on the organization’s website.

