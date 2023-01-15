Rain Moves In Overnight

First Alert Weather:

Breezy Conditions Continue Through Monday

Rain Moves In For Late Tonight & Monday

Additional Rain Chances Next Wednesday - Thursday morning

Sunday Evening: Skies have become cloudy ahead of a warm front that will bring overnight rain.

Overnight - Monday: Showers move in after midnight with the eastward-moving warm front. Expect wind gusts up to 35/40 mph. Showers will continue through midday Monday, but given it’s a holiday for most, it won’t have too big an impact on the morning commute. Accumulations will most likely be under quarter of an inch. Most of the rain occurs prior to noon, but there could be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon as the cold front moves through.

Tuesday - Sunny & dry. Plus much less wind. Should be a nice day.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.