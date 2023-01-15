Metro East organization looks to end environmental injustice, will apply for federal grant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East organization is looking to end environmental injustice by cleaning up neighborhoods, possibly with federal funding.

Empire 13, a grassroots organization committed to racial and social equity, is leading another neighborhood cleanup Sunday at 11 a.m. at 3900 Lincoln Avenue in East St. Louis.

Founder JD Dixon said the goal is to end illegal dumping in East St. Louis.

“Just like St. Louis--it happens here in East St. Louis,” Dixon said. “Our main goal for our End Illegal Dumping campaign is to get the Department of Justice--who just started an environmental justice division--to introduce policies and legislation to end illegal dumping.”

Dixon and Empire 13 also helped hard-hit Terrace Drive in East St. Louis last summer.

“Terrace Drive is flooded on a regular basis,” he added. “I feel there should be flood plans are in place for this.”

Empire 13 plans to apply for federal grant money just announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This week U.S. Representative for Illinois Nikki Budzinski, who oversees parts of the Metro East, promoted a Saturday workshop with the EPA and Empire.

The workshop informed nonprofits and governments on how to apply for and use part of the $100 million designed for underserved communities affected by climate disasters.

“I really see my job on Congress--is making sure the communities throughout this district get the federal resources that they need,” Budzinski said. “I would encourage local governments, like East St. Louis and Centreville, to be looking at--to be taking advantage of these EPA dollars.”

