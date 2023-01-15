Child injured during domestic incident in North City
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police say a four-year-old child was injured during a domestic incident this afternoon in North City.
Officers responded to a house near Wren and Lillian just before 2 p.m.
Police said two adults were arguing when one of them threw a brick.
That brick hit the child in the head.
We are working on learning more about what charges could be filed in this case.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.