Child injured during domestic incident in North City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police say a four-year-old child was injured during a domestic incident this afternoon in North City.

Officers responded to a house near Wren and Lillian just before 2 p.m.

Police said two adults were arguing when one of them threw a brick.

That brick hit the child in the head.

We are working on learning more about what charges could be filed in this case.

