18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14.

ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.