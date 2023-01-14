Woman found shot dead in running vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was found dead in a running vehicle Friday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.
The woman, between 40 and 50 years of age, was found not conscious or breathing in a running vehicle in the 4200 block of North 21st Street around 8:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide division is investigating. No other information was immediately released.
