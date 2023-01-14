Warm-up Tomorrow, Rain Moves in Late Sunday Night

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Mostly sunny & Warmer Sunday
  • Rain Moves In For Late Sunday Night & Monday
  • Additional Rain Chances Next Wednesday - Thursday morning

Tonight: Becoming cloudy and turning breezy overnight. It won’t get nearly as cold as last night.

Sunday: We’ll enjoy warmer temperatures Sunday as brisk southerly winds bring us highs in the low 50s. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday (MLK Jr. Day): Much warmer with a high near 60, but rain is likely. The bulk of the rain will be in the morning, though a shower with isolated thunder can’t be ruled out in the afternoon too as the cold front moves through.

7 Day Forecast

