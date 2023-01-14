Warm-up Tomorrow, Rain Moves in Late Sunday Night

First Alert Weather:

Mostly sunny & Warmer Sunday

Rain Moves In For Late Sunday Night & Monday

Additional Rain Chances Next Wednesday - Thursday morning

Tonight: Becoming cloudy and turning breezy overnight. It won’t get nearly as cold as last night.

Sunday: We’ll enjoy warmer temperatures Sunday as brisk southerly winds bring us highs in the low 50s. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday (MLK Jr. Day): Much warmer with a high near 60, but rain is likely. The bulk of the rain will be in the morning, though a shower with isolated thunder can’t be ruled out in the afternoon too as the cold front moves through.

