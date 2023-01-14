Street in front of Engine House 13 named in honor of firefighter Benjamin Polson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been a year and a day since St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson died in the line of duty.

On Saturday, dozens gathered at Engine House 13 to honor and remember him.

Retired fire chief Kenneth Smith was not only the incident commander the day Polson died, but he’s also a close friend to the Polson family.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year, Smith said. “It’s been a very difficult year for the St. Louis fire department and especially for the Polson family.”

A year since the St. Louis community lost a hero.

Polson died in the line of duty while battling a fire in a vacant house in North city.

“Anything we can do or say will never be enough,” Smith said.

Never forget. Those are the words that hold a deep meaning to those who loved Polson and are vowing to keep his legacy alive.

“To never forget his courage,” St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said. “Never forget his sacrifice. To never forget his service. To never forget his love, his zest, his zeal for life, his friends, those he loved.”

Former St. Louis Fire Captain Larry Conley knew Polson well, saying not only did the community lose someone special but the world did.

The street in front of Engine House 13 is carrying on his legacy, named Benjamin Polson Place.

The street dedication is a tangible way to honor Polson and make sure he truly is never forgotten.

“That sign is going to be watching over as the kids continue to play in the street,” Conley said. “Hopefully the legacy continues.”

The one-year mark since Polson died is also reminding those who knew him just how precious life is.

“Tragedy brings out different things,” Conley said. “Sometimes it brings out the worst. Sometimes it brings out the best in people. With us, it brought out the best in all of us. We became closer because we realized any minute one of us can go.”

