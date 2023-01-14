SLMPD Chief Tracy talks about 1st week on the job

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Robert Tracy wrapped up his first week as the new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department by attending the Board of Aldermen meeting on Friday. Before the meeting started, he took time to shake hands and speak with several alderpersons.

“Obviously, if we’re going to succeed, I want to work really well with our elected officials,” he said.

Tracy is the first chief hired from outside the department. He previously served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware. Tracy spoke about coming into the job from the outside in sports terms.

“Like a new football coach coming in. I’m going to change the playbook a little bit but really talented officers. And I think we can get this job done, working with the community, community engagement, with business people, elected officials, the clergy,” he said.

Tracy said his first impression of the city and the police department is that there’s a lot of hope. And he said the department has good officers and good supervision.

The chief said his first week on the job has been a whirlwind and filled with meeting people and getting involved in operations. He said in the coming days, he’ll be able to spend more time doing a deep evaluation of the police department to determine what he thinks needs to be tweaked and what needs to change.

He said tackling violent crime will be a top priority. While serving as chief in Wilmington, Tracy saw a 58 percent drop in murders and a 30 percent drop in shootings in 2022. But he said the police department can’t have success fighting crime unless they’re engaged with the community.

“Communicating with the community and building trust and communications is probably the key in how we get there,” he said.

Tracy said even before arriving in St. Louis, he asked for crime statistics and information on recent crimes. Chief Tracy has been described as detail-oriented and having a data-driven approach to policing.

