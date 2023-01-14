Sex offender charged with sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri alleges 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective, working from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California, was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
Rankin became a registered sex offender in Missouri after he was found guilty of statutory rape in Greene County. He was also found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child and domestic assault in Christian County in 2019.
