Real estate group plans to renovate AT&T tower Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $300 million plan is in the works to transform downtown St. Louis’ long-vacant AT&T tower.

It’s a vision by the Advantes Group, which already owns several businesses in Laclede’s Landing. If all goes to plan, they hope to close on the tower this time next year, with construction beginning shortly after.

They envision retail on the street level, along with a sky lounge and a pool on the top floor, a restaurant under that, and penthouses and apartments. The group said they want the project to be a catalyst for other developments Downtown.

The tower will be called “The Beacon.”

