Newest vehicles on display at the St. Louis Auto Show

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Car lovers can check out the newest vehicles at the St. Louis Auto Show.

About 400 cars and trucks are on display this weekend at the America’s Center.

Visitors can learn about new safety technology and see some of the world’s most expensive cars.

Admission is $12 for adults, and children 12 and younger get in free.

The show runs through Monday.

