Newest vehicles on display at the St. Louis Auto Show

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Car lovers can check out the newest vehicles at the St. Louis Auto Show.

About 400 cars and trucks are on display this weekend at the America’s Center.

Visitors can learn about new safety technology and see some of the world’s most expensive cars.

Admission is $12 for adults, and children 12 and younger get in free.

The show runs through Monday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by adopting a St. Louis Zoo harbor seal
Celebrate Valentine’s Day by adopting a St. Louis Zoo harbor seal
Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed Metro East family’s home
Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed Metro East family’s home
Street in front of Engine House 13 named in honor of firefighter Benjamin Polson
Street in front of Engine House 13 named in honor of firefighter Benjamin Polson
Street in front of Engine House 13 named in honor of firefighter Benjamin Polson
Street in front of Engine House 13 named in honor of firefighter Benjamin Polson