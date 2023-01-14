Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed Metro East family’s home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Investigators in the Metro East are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a family’s home.

The fire broke out earlier today at a house on Bonita Boulevard in Fairview Heights.

Three people inside the home made it out safely, but the house is a total loss.

Firefighters said a working smoke detector alerted the family, allowing everyone to escape the fire in time.

