Morning Frost & Cold Afternoon, Warm-up Tomorrow
First Alert Weather:
- Many wake up to cold temps in the teens and 20s
- Sunshine and warmer for Saturday & Sunday
- Next rain hits Monday morning with a primarily dry afternoon
Saturday & Sunday: Saturday starts cold in the low 20s and some teens. But it will warm nicely with sunny skies and lighter winds. Highs will reach above normal into the mid-40s. It turns warmer Sunday, but it comes with more clouds and stronger winds from the south at 10-20 mph. However it’s dry until Sunday night into Monday.
Monday (MLK Jr. Day): Much warmer with a high near 60, but rain is likely. The bulk of the rain will be in the morning, though a shower with isolated thunder can’t be ruled out in the afternoon too.
Another rain chance arrives Wednesday-Thursday morning next week, but overall the pattern looks to be above normal.
