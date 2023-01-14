Celebrate Valentine’s Day by adopting a St. Louis Zoo harbor seal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis zoo wants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special harbor seal plush.

You can adopt a harbor seal for the one you love. The special adoption package includes a harbor seal plush toy, a greeting card, name on the Zoo Parent’s Donor Wall and website for a year, a personalized adoption certificate and more.

The package costs $60, which includes shipping and handling, and the zoo said everything should come in the mail within two to three weeks.

If you adopt your seal on-site at the St. Louis Zoo Welcome Desk, it will cost $50.

The special adoption package will help support feeding the zoo's animals throughout the year.

Supplies are limited, so be sure to order soon if you’re interested.

Proceeds go to caring for and feeding the zoo’s animals throughout the year.

Visit their website to order the special adoption package.

