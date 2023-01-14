Caden Glover: St. Louis City SC’s first homegrown player

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Last week, Caden Glover made St. Louis City SC history after signing a five-year deal making him the first homegrown player the club has ever signed.

Caden is 15 years old and is from Columbia, Ill., just 15 miles from St. Louis. He has drawn a lot of attention since arriving at St. Louis CITY Academy for both club and country. The forward earned his first call-up to the U.S. Youth National team, making three starts in four international friendlies during the Under-15 April camp. Caden scored his first youth national goal off the bench against Belgium U-15, which was also the game-winner, on April 27, 2022.

“The timing of St. Louis City SC coming to the MLS and being able to play for them at such a young age is amazing,” Glover said.

During MLS NEXT Fest last year, Caden recorded a goal and an assist in three matches with the St. Louis CITY Academy U-17 team. He made his first professional appearance with CITY2 at North Texas SC, playing 22 minutes off the bench.

This past week marked the first week of training for the club, and a chance for Caden to get acclimated to his new team.

“It’s obviously a big transition from the academy but I feel like i’m doing well and getting more and more comfortable,” he said.

Glover spoke to News 4 after training on Friday and said he was looking forward to learning from his teammates.

“Learning from these guys who have so much experience from playing in the MLS and overseas, taking their game and trying to put it into mine.”

St. Louis City SC will begin the season with an away match against Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 25.

