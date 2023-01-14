Bayless girls basketball team rolls past Maplewood

Bayless defeated Maplewood Friday afternoon.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bayless High School Lady Bronchos beat the Maplewood Lady Blue Devils 55-39 Friday afternoon.

The Lady Bronchos controlled the first half of the game, with sophomore guard Grace Ladouceur leading the team in points. The Lady Blue Devils attempted to bounce back after only scoring one point in the first quarter.

The Lady Devils fought back in the second half to bring the score to a 16-point margin. Although they slowly came back, the Lady Bronchos pulled away with the win. Bayless is now 26-16 against Maplewood.

The Lady Bronchos will travel to Hancock on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Maplewood will face McCluer at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 as well.

