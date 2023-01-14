15 events to celebrate MLK Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From symphonies to food drives, when it comes to deciding how to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. there will be several options throughout St. Louis this coming week.

Empire 13 Boots to the Streets Campaign: End Illegal Dumping & Environmental Racism

When: Sunday, January 15, 10-2p.m.

Where: 3900 Lincoln Ave East St. Louis

Admission: Volunteer

About: We’re kicking off 2023 by being the change we need! Join us January 15th MLK Day weekend to help up lift the community and continue the work for change Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. started. Join us January 15th starting at 10am to help uplift the community and change the narrative by eliminating an illegal dumping site and signing Empire13′s End Illegal Dumping Petition to have the Department of Justice EJ Division to come to East St. Louis to investigate and use their resources to pass policies and measures to end the environmental racism of illegal dumping. We have the power to be the change for our community. It’s up to us to take action to bring it! If not us, then who? If not now than when? Let’s be the change and uplift our city!

More information about the event can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Art for Justice: Family Sunday in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

When: Sunday, January 15, 1-4p.m.

Where: Saint Louis Art Museum One Fine Arts Dr., St. Louis, MO 63110 United States

Admission: Free

About: You’re invited to the Museum every Sunday for hands-on art activities and special interactive components for kids within the galleries. Each month’s activities focus on a different, family-friendly theme. Join the Museum for this celebration of the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and inspire the next generation of artist activists. Storytime begins in the galleries at 2pm, featuring Goodnight Racism by Ibram X. Kendi, illustrated by Cbabi Bayoc. Create a button for a cause that you care about during the hands-on art-making activity.

More information about the event can be found at SLAM.org

38Th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

When: Monday, January 16, 7-9a.m.

Where: Bayer YMCA 5555 Page Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

Admission: Free

About: Commemorative breakfast and awards ceremony in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

More information about this event can be found at GWRymca.org

54th Annual MLK Day Parade

When: Monday, January 16 at 9-11a.m.

Where: Old Courthouse, 11 N 4th St., St. Louis, MO 63102

Admission: Free

About: The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee of St. Louis, MO. will be celebrating its 54th Observance in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the National Holiday, Monday, January 16, 2023. The committee aims to deal with and drive out the three evils: Poverty, Racism and Violence, promote Voter Registration to help to create the beloved community for which Dr. Martin Luther King gave his life. If not now, When?

More information about the event can be found on StLouis-MO.Gov

8th Annual Mid County Martin Luther King Celebration

When: Monday, January 16, 9:45a.m

Where: Barack Obama Elementary 3883 Jennings Stations Road 63121

Admission: Free, RSVP encouraged

About: For eight years, Young Voices with Action has worked to organize the Annual Mid-County Martin Luther King Celebration, in partnership with the communities of Wellston & Pine Lawn. This celebration has united several MLK celebrations into a regional one. On Monday, January 16, 2023, we will be joined by Greg Robinson II and Councilwoman Rita Heard Days as keynote speakers. Our theme, “How to Achieve A Just America?”, focuses on challenging our two communities to work towards a more just society. As activists, political organizers, business owners, and social justice advocates, Mr. Robinson and Councilwoman Days both have experiences that has help bring attention and resources to our most critical community needs. Join us, community leaders, and community stakeholders as we celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Livestream is available for those unable to attend in person.

More information about the event can be found on YoungVoicesWithAction.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

When: Monday, January 16, 10-12p.m.

Where: Edwardsville Children’s Museum 722 Holyoake Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Admission: $8 per person, ages 1 and over

About: Every year on the third Monday in January our country honors and celebrates Dr. King’s life. Join us to create peace art and add your dream to our mural.

More information about his event can be found at EdwardsvilleChildrensMuseum.org

Street Cleanup with The Ferguson Eco Team

When: Monday, January 16, 10a.m.

Where: St. Peters U.C.C. 1425 Stein Rd & W. Florissant Ave

Admission: Volunteer

About: The Ferguson Eco Team Missouri Stream Team 888, the city of Dellwood & the city of Ferguson is hosting a martin Luther King Jr. day of service. We will be cleaning up W. Florissant Ave. We will meet at St. Peters U.C.C. 1425 Stein Rd & W. Florissant Ave 10:00am January 16th. 2023. At Noon we will have a luncheon for those participating. Everyone is welcomed.

For more info email Mark Kuechenmeister: e-mail mark2mostreamteam888@juno.com

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance

When: Monday, January 16, 11a.m.

Where: Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, Mo. 63121-4400

Admission: Free

About: The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is proud to host an annual observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday at the University of Missouri–St. Louis. Since the inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance at UMSL on January 18, 1988, our campus community has celebrated the life, legacy and message of Dr. King with prolific speakers, inspiring music, song and dance, and the presentation of scholarships.

More information about the event can be found at UMSL.edu

Urban League MLK Food Giveaway

When: Monday, January 16, 12-3p.m.

Where: Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis 1408 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63113

Admission: Free, Volunteer

About: The St. Louis Area Foodbank is parting with Urban League to help bring food and non-food necessities for those who need it most in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This drive-thru distribution will give away food, toiletries, masks and PPE.

More information about the event can be found at ULSTL.com

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration

When: Monday, January 16 at 2-3:30p.m

Where: Graham Chapel, Washington University in St. Louis

Admission: Free

About: This year’s theme for the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration is inspired by Dr. King’s concept of the “Beloved Community.” Geoff K. Ward, Ph.D. will provide the keynote address along with several members of leadership providing remarks, including Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, Provost Beverly Wendland, and Rev. Callista Isabelle. The commemoration includes performances by Black Anthology and the Washington University Concert Choir. A reception in the Danforth University Center (DUC) follows the program.

Livestream is available for those unable to attend in person.

More information about the event can be found at WUSTL.edu

Martin Luther Jr. Day Event | Jessica Nordell

When: Tuesday, January 17, 7-8p.m.

Where: The J, Staenberg Family Complex, Arts & Education Building, 2 Millstone Campus Drive St. Louis, MO 63146

Admission: Free, RSVP required

About: The End of Bias is a transformative, groundbreaking exploration into how we can eradicate unintentional bias and discrimination, the great challenge of our age. Implicit bias: persistent, unintentional prejudiced behavior that clashes with our consciously held beliefs. We know that it exists, to corrosive and even lethal effect. We see it in medicine, we see it in finance, and as we know from the police killings of so many Black Americans, bias can be deadly. But are we able to step beyond recognition of our prejudice to actually change it? The End of Bias: A Beginning brings good news: Biased behavior can change; the approaches outlined here can transform ourselves and our world.

More information about the event can be found at JCCSTL.com

Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

When: Monday, Jan 16, 7:30p.m.

Where: Powell Hall, 718 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103

Admission: Free, RSVP required

About: The IN UNISON Chorus and Director Kevin McBeth join the SLSO and Music Director Stéphane Denève for a special tribute honoring the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

More information about the event can be found at SLSO.org

MLK Week Commemoration 2023: Amplifying Voices through Courageous Storytelling

When: Tuesday, January 17 – Friday, January 20

Where: Virtual

Admission: Free

About: Every year, the WUSM School of Medicine community honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a week of programming open to our campus and community. Events include keynote speakers, service opportunities, panel discussions, and more.

More information about the events can be found at WUSTL.edu

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Celebration feat. Brittany Packnett Cunningham

When: Tuesday, January 24, 4-5:30p.m.

Where: Maryville University Auditorium, 650 Maryville University Drive St. Louis, MO 63141

Admission: Free

About: The Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s annual celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feature guest speaker Brittany Packnett Cunningham! Brittany Packnett Cunningham is a leader at the intersection of culture, justice and policy. As an activist, educator and writer, she builds platforms to activate everyday people to take transformative action for justice. Brittany serves as Vice President of Social Impact at BET, is an NBC News political analyst and host of UNDISTRACTED, an intersectional news and justice podcast. Brittany is also the founder and principal of Love & Power Works, a full-service social impact and equity agency.

More information about the event can be found at Maryville.edu

We Can All Serve - MLK Food Drive

When: January 3-31

Where: All St. Louis Public Library locations

Admission: Free, Volunteer

About: In the spirit and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis Area Foodbank are proud to launch a food drive in his honor. Donations can be made to the “We Can All Serve: MLK Food Drive” from January 3-31 at any of the 16 SLPL locations. Donations can be made during normal library hours. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was passionate about ending poverty by first eliminating hunger. Be part of Dr. King’s legacy by donating canned or boxed food items. All items donated will benefit the St. Louis community by providing food to families in need.

More information about the event can be found at SLPL.org

