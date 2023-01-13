A Warm Up On The Way For The Weekend

First Alert Weather:

Cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy later this afternoon

Clearing skies this evening = sunshine for Saturday

Above average high temperatures and dry this weekend

Friday: Clouds start decreasing from west to east in the afternoon. But it’s a cold day with a high in the 30s and Wind Chills in the 20s.

Saturday & Sunday: Saturday starts cold in the low 20s and some teens. But it will warm nicely with sunny skies and lighter winds. Highs will reach above normal into the mid 40s. It turns warmer Sunday, but it comes with more clouds and stronger winds.

Monday (MLK Jr. Day): Much warmer with a high near 60, but rain is likely.

