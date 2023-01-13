Man convicted in St. Louis County 2019 fatal shooting, other charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County jury convicted 27-year-old Antony Tate of murdering a man who was in his vehicle on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in 2019.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Tate was convicted Thursday of nine felonies, including first-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action. Tate was recorded on video surveillance footage getting out of the vehicle used in the homicide at a gas station minutes after the shooting. Cell phone records also put him in the vicinity of the shooting at the time it occurred.

Timothy Simmons died in the shooting, and two other people were seriously injured.

Tate was arrested following the Dec. 12, 2019 shooting in the getaway vehicle, the attorney’s office said. He had a gun that matched the ballistics in the case.

Tate’s additional convictions were unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of assault. He will be sentenced on March 16 at 3 p.m. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without parole.

