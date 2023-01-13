Man convicted in St. Louis County 2019 fatal shooting, other charges

Anthony Tate was convicted in a 2019 homicide in St. Louis County.
Anthony Tate was convicted in a 2019 homicide in St. Louis County.(St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County jury convicted 27-year-old Antony Tate of murdering a man who was in his vehicle on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in 2019.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Tate was convicted Thursday of nine felonies, including first-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action. Tate was recorded on video surveillance footage getting out of the vehicle used in the homicide at a gas station minutes after the shooting. Cell phone records also put him in the vicinity of the shooting at the time it occurred.

Timothy Simmons died in the shooting, and two other people were seriously injured.

Tate was arrested following the Dec. 12, 2019 shooting in the getaway vehicle, the attorney’s office said. He had a gun that matched the ballistics in the case.

Tate’s additional convictions were unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of assault. He will be sentenced on March 16 at 3 p.m. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home invasion leads to double pursuit in O’Fallon; five suspects in custody
Home invasion leads to double pursuit in O’Fallon; five suspects in custody
According to the report, the medical examiner discovered 18 gunshot wounds in the body of...
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals St. Louis city police shot teen 18 times
News 4 has become the first to obtain the autopsy report of the St. Louis City teen shot and...
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals 16-year-old killed at North City gas station shot 18 times by SLMPD officers
A man was caught on camera peeping inside a home in Clayton
Residents on alert after ‘Peeping Tom’ hits same Clayton street in less than a year