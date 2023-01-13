Residents voice concern over City of St. Charles water system

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Roughly 400 residents showed up to a town hall in St. Charles Thursday night to learn what the city is doing about its contaminated water system.

News 4 was the first to report the price tag to fix the issue is soaring past $120 million. Due to five of St. Charles City’s seven wells being offline, millions of gallons of water are being pulled daily from St. Louis City to make up for the loss. It cost St. Charles about $725,000 in 2022.

“I am upset, scared, and angry,” longtime St. Charles resident Barb Eisenbath said.

For the first time, News 4 talked to 212, the Ohio-based firm that St. Charles hired to conduct independent studies of the well field. The firm says it has expertise in the geology of well fields and isn’t affiliated with Ameren Missouri.

“I feel like we did a great job giving an update, providing the citizens what they need to know and now can go to the U.S. EPA, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and Ameren to voice their concerns,” Paul Michalski, an environmental consultant with 212, said.

The big concern for the city is contaminants reaching the two wells still online, which could force officials to outsource all of its water. The city will now install new monitoring devices on January 30 to track any potential contaminants approaching the two wells still online.

