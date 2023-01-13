Residents on alert after ‘Peeping Tom’ hits same Clayton street in less than a year

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton Police are searching for a ‘Peeping Tom’ that peered into a window on the same street where a similar incident happened eight months ago.

They believe it could be the same man that was caught on camera peeking through windows last year.

Both reported incidents occurred on the 7500 block of Parkdale Avenue, a quiet neighborhood street in Clayton.

Katherine McAtee appeared shocked upon hearing the news a ‘Peeping Tom’ has been looking into windows just about a block from where she lives.

“The fact that it’s happened twice is a little disturbing,” said McAtee.

She wasn’t alone.

“That would make me nervous and I do live in a high-rise,” said Andrena Reavill, who also lives blocks from Parkdale Ave.

Clayton police said it could be the same man that in May acrobatically posted himself up on a balcony and peered into a window of an apartment. Surveillance video footage caught the man committing the crime in May.

The more recent incident happened on Sunday in which Clayton Police said a walker saw a man standing near a balcony looking into a window.

The witness told police upon making eye contact with him, he ducked in a bush and eventually bolted away.

“I was shocked and saddened but at the same time I’m not surprised in the same vein because of all the car-jackings and break-ins that keep happening around here,” said Reavill.

Now the two neighbors are taking precautions, including not walking around at night and locking the doors and windows.

“Especially at night, have my blinds closed and I have a dog so I think that helps,” said McAtee.

But still there is a bit of added anxiety.

“Just hope that it doesn’t come knocking on my door,” said Reavill.

To be clear, police can’t confirm it’s the same man but both descriptions detail that he’s of average height, has dark hair and a black beard.

They’re asking anybody with any information to contact them.

