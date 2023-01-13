Reports: Cards, Flaherty settle at $5.4 million for 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A year after requiring an arbitration hearing to determine his salary, Jack Flaherty has avoided that measure with the St. Louis Cardinals for 2023.

According to reports, Flaherty and the Cardinals have agreed to settle at $5.4 million for Flaherty’s 2023 salary. The season is Flaherty’s final year of arbitration eligibility, making the right-handed starter eligible for free agency following the campaign. Following a season that was mostly lost to injury, Flaherty earned an increase of just more than $400,000 compared to last year’s $5 million salary.

The Cardinals and Jack Flaherty have agreed to a $5.4 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 13, 2023

The Cardinals entered Friday’s deadline to reach contract agreements with nine arbitration-eligible players whose 2023 contracts had yet to be determined. That list included Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, Jordan Hicks, Tommy Edman, Ryan Helsley, Tyler O’Neill, Dakota Hudson, Andrew Knizner and Genesis Cabrera.

Along with securing Flaherty’s contract situation for the upcoming season, the Cardinals have reportedly avoided arbitration with Jordan Montgomery and Dakota Hudson. agreeing to a $10 million deal with Montgomery and a $2.65 million deal with Hudson.

Like Flaherty, Montgomery is scheduled for free agency after the 2023 season. With Adam Wainwright’s impending retirement and Miles Mikolas pitching on an expiring contract, there was talk that the Cardinals might look to ink Montgomery to a lengthier deal to help fortify the rotation for 2024 and beyond; that concept did not come to fruition Friday.

Of the Cardinals’ projected five-man starting rotation for the upcoming season, only Steven Matz is under contract beyond 2023. Reliever Jordan Hicks is also free-agent eligible after this season.

This story will be updated as contract information becomes public throughout Friday’s pre-deadline frenzy. If the Cardinals don’t come to an agreement with an arbitration-eligible player by Friday afternoon, the two sides will submit proposals for that player’s 2023 salary. An arbitration hearing will be scheduled to determine which of the two numbers will ultimately dictate the player’s salary for the season.

The sides can still settle after Friday’s deadline prior to the hearing date, but the Cardinals have adopted a ‘file-and-trial’ approach to these matters in recent years--which means any cases that aren’t resolved by Friday will almost certainly be left up to a hearing later this winter.

