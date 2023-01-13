I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.

This is all apart of the $278 million I-270 project infrastructure upgrade.

