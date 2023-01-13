I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15

I-270 lane closed
I-270 lane closed(none)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.

This is all apart of the $278 million I-270 project infrastructure upgrade.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was caught on camera peeping inside a home in Clayton
Clayton man peeping through windows
A Maryland Heights man was indicted this week for a 2004 murder where a headless torso was...
Maryland Heights man charged with woman’s 2004 murder, corpse abandonment
The City of St. Louis is transferring $280 million into a secure investment account with the...
Rams settlement investment
News 4 Afternoon Update: January 12