Home invasion leads to double pursuit in O’Fallon; one of five suspects still at large

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A home invasion in O’Fallon resulted in four of five suspects being taken into custody after leading police on two pursuits overnight Friday.

According to O’Fallon police, officers responded to the area of Winghaven around 1 a.m. Friday for a report of a stolen vehicle. An investigation revealed that several suspects occupying a stolen grey Hyundai out of St. Louis City had committed a home invasion at a house on Hawksbury Place.

Police say multiple suspects were armed, broke through a door and struck the homeowner in the head. They demanded money, keys and a vehicle. In the process, they fired off a round inside the house, then left in the original stolen vehicle along with the homeowner’s vehicle. After O’Fallon police located both vehicles, two pursuits began.

The grey Hyundai crashed in the Ladue/Clayton area and two suspects were taken into custody. The second pursuit ended in an accident off Highway 94, and two suspects were taken into custody. A third suspect from the grey Hyundai remains at large. Police found a stolen gun from Florissant at the scene.

No officers were injured and the homeowner’s injuries are not life-threatening.

This is an active investigation, News 4 will update this story once new information has been received.

