Growing number of Metro East top cops say they won’t enforce new law requiring gun owners to register assault-style rifles

ILLINOIS (KMOV) -- Nearly 48 hours after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, a growing number of sheriffs and state’s attorneys say they will not enforce it.

The law, known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act, bans the sale, purchase and manufacturing of dozens of assault-style weapons. It also bans high-capacity magazines, limiting long gun magazines to 10 rounds and handguns to 15 rounds.

Further, anyone currently in legal possession of one of these weapons will have to register it with the Illinois State Police by January 2024 or face potential charges.

“This really only targets law-abiding citizens,” said Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing. “I don’t see anyone in the criminal element going to stand in line at the state police headquarters or the sheriff’s office here registering any firearms.”

Rohlfing is joined by Madison County and Macoupin County law enforcement officials in voicing opposition to the bill. St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson said in a statement he was “extremely disappointed” at the passage of the legislation but stopped short of saying his department would not enforce the law.

“I am always supportive of new tools, techniques and laws that assist us in preventing and holding accountable those that wage efforts of harm and violence on others. However, I feel that this new law does not do that. I will continue to advocate on behalf of all St. Clair County residents and our dedicated law enforcement officers,” the statement read in part.

Rohlfing said legislators did not seek input from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association or any other law enforcement agencies across the state. Instead, he said the legislation is nothing more than “feel good” and arbitrary.

“They pass laws on feelings and ideology. They don’t go by facts and statistics,” he said.

Instead of the measures included within the law, he said attention needs to be drawn to how the state and its law enforcement agencies are able to deal with those suffering from mental health issues. Further, he said morale and support of officers in high-crime areas needs to be greatly increased.

“You have to have prosecutors and people within the agency that are going to support the officers,” he said. “Untie their hands. Let them do their jobs.”

Several groups, including the Illinois Rifle Association, said they plan to fight the new law in court. Gov. Pritzker said he expects law enforcement agencies across the state to enforce the law.

“They will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” he said.

Rohlfing said he’s not worried.

“He can’t fire an elected official,” he said. “I have the support of the people of Monroe County.”

