Friends reflect on Ben Polson’s impact one year after firefighter’s death

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s countless photos and memories spanning decades of milestones that keep friends Josh Arras and Dan Barraco connected to their friend, firefighter Ben Polson.

“In the months and months after, it kind of starts to sink in and it becomes real,” said Arras.

Friday, January 13, will mark one year since 33-year-old Polson died while battling a fire in a vacant house in North City. It’s a day that is still hard for the both of them to wrap their heads around.

“It’s really brought our big friend group together. It’s been a tough year,” said Barraco. “I can literally hear your voice, Josh, when you called me. You didn’t even have to say anything, and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And I didn’t even believe [it] at that moment…when we hung up, I called Ben a couple times as if he was going to answer.”

Both friends say Polson always knew how to bring people together, but despite having such a big group of friends, some did not get the opportunity to see him before he died.

“I didn’t see Ben a ton during COVID, which I’ve had a lot of time to think about it and it’s just really unfortunate,” said Arras. “For the longest time after he passed, it just felt I hadn’t seen him for a while, because that was kind of the norm for a while, I just hadn’t seen people. So, it was really tough to process that he was gone, and I wasn’t going to see him again.”

It did not take long after Polson’s death for the goofy, smart and courageous firefighter to leave a lasting impression on the St. Louis community and other fire departments who came to honor him.

“It was incredible to see the sendoff that they gave him,” said Arras.

Barraco, who spoke at Polson’s funeral, said the impact of his friend’s death did not hit him until after the ceremony.

“The funeral and everything was healing for me, and the fire department and everybody being around, that was awesome,” he said.

In the months since his death, the St. Louis Fire Department also took steps to expedite cataloging the city’s vacant buildings into a database that rates how safe they are for fire crews to enter.

“It’s extremely unfortunate what happened, but if that could be a catalyst for things like this happening in the future, that would be amazing to see,” said Arras.

As both men prepare to honor their friend with a street name dedication Saturday, they’re reminded once again how much his mark continues to live on.

“Any time I drive on Ben Polson Boulevard or whatever it is...I’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s my buddy, that’s my buddy,’” said Barraco. “Just having that happen, it’s cool, it does mean a lot.”

“Just another example of bringing people together,” said Arras, “how he was able to bring people together.”

That dedication for Polson is set to take place Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. outside of Engine House 13 in North City (1400 Shawmut Place).

