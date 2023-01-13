Fatal accident closes WB I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. has left one person dead.

All westbound lanes of I-70 at Bryan Road are currently closed. It is unknown when the highway will re-open.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) accident reconstruction team is investigating.

Traffic is being diverted onto Bryan Road.

Motorists are urged to find alternative routes.

