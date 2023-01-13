Cold Night, Then A Warm Up This Weekend

First Alert Weather:

Our coldest night this week is tonight, mid to low 20s and some teens

Sunshine and warmer for Saturday & Sunday

Next rain hits Monday morning

Saturday & Sunday: Saturday starts cold in the low 20s and some teens. But it will warm nicely with sunny skies and lighter winds. Highs will reach above normal into the mid 40s. It turns warmer Sunday, but it comes with more clouds and stronger winds from the south at 10-20 mph. However it’s dry until Sunday night into Monday.

Monday (MLK Jr. Day): Much warmer with a high near 60, but rain is likely. The bulk of the rain will be in the morning, though a shower with isolated thunder can’t be ruled out in the afternoon too.

Another rain chance arrives Wednesday-Thursday morning next week, but overall the pattern looks to be above normal.

