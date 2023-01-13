Catalytic converters stolen off school buses in Belleville

A school bus
A school bus(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Numerous catalytic converters were stolen from off school buses in Belleville overnight Thursday into Friday, Belleville School 201 tells News 4.

The incident occurred at the district’s transportation hub n Mascoutah Ave. The district says thieves cut through a fence and stole 17 catalytic converters, targeting 17 buses. The district has a total fleet of 225 buses.

Morning bus routes saw some minor delays due to the thefts.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An investigation revealed that several suspects occupying a stolen grey Hyundai out of St....
Home invasion leads to double pursuit in O’Fallon; five suspects in custody
According to the report, the medical examiner discovered 18 gunshot wounds in the body of...
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals St. Louis city police shot teen 18 times
News 4 has become the first to obtain the autopsy report of the St. Louis City teen shot and...
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals 16-year-old killed at North City gas station shot 18 times by SLMPD officers
A man was caught on camera peeping inside a home in Clayton
Residents on alert after ‘Peeping Tom’ hits same Clayton street in less than a year