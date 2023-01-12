Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks at SLU event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Trayvon Martin’s mother spoke at a Saint Louis University tribute event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Wednesday.

Trayvon Martin was shot by a member of a Florida neighborhood watch while on his way back home from the store in February 2012. Now, more than 10 years later, Trayvon Martin’s mom, Sybrina Fulton, is using her time and life to battle racial injustice.

Fulton told News 4 she was honored to be event to the event, and that is important to come together and honor Dr. King each year.

