St. Louis CITY SC holds first-ever pre-season training session

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis CITY SC held its first pre-season team training session in St. Louis Wednesday.

Over the next few weeks, the team will train at the Washington University Orthopedics High-Performance Center next to CITYPARK. The team will take the pitch for their first pre-season game on Jan. 21.

Also on Wednesday, the team released designated jersey numbers for players on the roster.

The first regular season game is on the road on Feb. 25. The first home game will be on March 4.

