St. Louis City, County plan to transfer funds received from Rams settlement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is transferring $280 million into a secure investment account with the Missouri Securities Investment Program.

St. Louis County is investing its share, $169 million into treasury bonds. News 4 exposed how millions of dollars were left on the table because for months, the settlement money sat in a trust fund collecting no interest.

Financial experts News 4 talked to back in November suggested that St. Louis invest in the Missouri Securities Investment Program, which is what the city is now doing.

