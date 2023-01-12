St. Charles County sees nearly 40% of metro’s single-family housing permits in 2022, building boom continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the housing market continues to cool following historically low-interest rates, supply and labor shortages during the pandemic, St. Charles County remains one of the most competitive places in the metro area.

According to county data, St. Charles County accounted for nearly 40% of the single-family housing permits on the Missouri side of the metro during 2022. O’Fallon ranked highest boasting the most permits, followed by St. Charles City and Wentzville.

When it comes to multi-family housing permits, St. Peters led the way, followed by St. Charles City, Lake St. Louis and O’Fallon.

While inventory of homes remains low, some buyers are electing to build their own homes.

“Business was up 40 percent at the height of the craziness the last few years,” said Tom Hughes of T.R. Hughes Homes. “Supply shortages have began to level out, and labor is good.”

T.R. Hughes Homes builds exclusively in St. Charles County and is bringing more than 400 new lots to the market across its properties.

“Things are slowing down a bit, and now we can start a house in 30 or 60 days after we write a contract, versus the four to six months when we’d write a contract,” Hughes said.

Mike Hilldibrand built a home in the Newtown area of St. Charles seven years ago after living in Florissant for years.

“We want a bigger patio outback, firepit, bedroom in the basement to be different, that way we can have a say in how they’re built,” he said. “If you buy pre-existing, you’re stuck with what they built.”

Now, Hilldibrand has purchased a new lot backed up to a lake in the Charlestown Landing neighborhood in St. Charles, not far from his current home.

“It’s close to work, I own a place down the street, so can get there in three or four minutes and I don’t have to fight traffic,” he said.

Hughes said clientele varies between people looking to downsize, first-time homeowners and those looking to move from surrounding areas to St. Charles.

“We see a lot of people looking to move away from North County but want to stay somewhat close,” he said. “We’re about half people moving from in St. Charles County and then the other half of folks moving here. There’s a lot of folks moving from out of town, out of state even.”

The Missouri Housing and Development Commission offers several programs for qualified first-time homeowners and veterans. To view those programs, click here.

