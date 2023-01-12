Spring Training: Cardinals pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For any Cardinals fans who subscribe to the famous quote by Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby, we finally have a date for you to circle on the calendar.

“People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring,” Hornsby once said.

After MLB’s announcement Thursday, we now know that spring arrives in its first official capacity on Wednesday, February 15. At least, it does for the St. Louis Cardinals. That’s when Cardinals’ pitchers and catchers are due to report to Jupiter, Florida for spring training to begin preparations for the 2023 baseball season.

MLB announced spring training report dates for all 30 clubs on Thursday. Arriving by the 15th of February, Cardinals pitchers and catchers will be joined by the rest of their teammates on Monday, February 20.

2023 Spring Training report dates for Pitchers & Catchers and the full squads for each #MLB team pic.twitter.com/S9oIDpkgOd — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) January 12, 2023

The Cardinals begin Grapefruit League play on February 25 when they host the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium. St. Louis opens the regular season at Busch Stadium on March 30 against Toronto.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.