Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured

By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.

Police told News 4 they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this shooting. They said everyone involved in the shooting was found at the scene.

