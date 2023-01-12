Rain & Snow Ends Then Cloudy, Cold & Breezy

First Alert Weather:

Rain & snow ending by midday

Windy with falling temperatures today

A nice late weekend comeback

Thursday: Winter Weather Advisory ends at noon. Cloudy, windy and colder. Temperatures will settle in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 15-30 mph.

Friday -Sunday: We start Friday cloudy but the sun will make an appearance in the afternoon. It will be chilly & breezy with wind chills in the 20s. Saturday is sunny, less cold and not breezy...so a nice improvement. We get a nice warmup on Sunday, but the winds do kick back up.

