Rain & Snow Ends Then Cloudy, Cold & Breezy
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Rain & snow ending by midday
- Windy with falling temperatures today
- A nice late weekend comeback
Thursday: Winter Weather Advisory ends at noon. Cloudy, windy and colder. Temperatures will settle in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 15-30 mph.
Friday -Sunday: We start Friday cloudy but the sun will make an appearance in the afternoon. It will be chilly & breezy with wind chills in the 20s. Saturday is sunny, less cold and not breezy...so a nice improvement. We get a nice warmup on Sunday, but the winds do kick back up.
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.