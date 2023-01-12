Pro-abortion access legislation heads to Illinois Governor’s desk for signing, while Missouri leader pushes against abortion in Congress

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In a post Roe v. Wade world, abortion providers in Illinois such as Planned Parenthood say the demand for abortion care access has not slowed down.

“It is still incredibly busy, and that is in the context of even more providers joining the Southern Illinois region,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwest Missouri. “We’ve expanded our operations to 10 hours, we’ve added additional service lines, optimized using telemedicine abortion and, even despite all of these operational changes, we are still looking at a two to three week wait for abortion care.”

Ensuring that abortion access is protected is now just one signature away from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, with the latest passage of House Bill 4664. This bill will protect both patients coming into Illinois seeking an abortion as well as practitioners who are administering it.

“The first is that it protects their health records. It says patients who are accessing care in Illinois - no matter where they come from - will not have their records released to states that are just requesting them because they want the information,” said McNicholas. “Actions taken by ban states on providers who are performing legal abortions in Illinois will be protected. Their licenses will be protected in the state of Illinois.”

As Illinois works to ensure care for patients who live in states where abortion is illegal, Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner is among Republican lawmakers fighting abortion rights on the federal level through her reintroduced legislation called the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

“This commonsense legislation will require health care providers to administer the same level of care to the babies that survive abortions than they would to any other child born at the same gestational age,” said Wagner. “The house will, at last, take action to ensure that every single baby born in the United States receives lifesaving medical care at their most vulnerable moment.”

The bill assigns protections for babies who survive an abortion, which is a rare occurrence in that line of practice. It “penalizes the intentional killing of a born-alive child through fines or up to five years imprisonment.” McNicholas of Planned Parenthood argues legislation like this does not accurately reflect what abortion care providers are doing when serving their patients.

“It purely is for political theatre, and it really has no impact on the way that we provide care,” she said.

