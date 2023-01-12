MoDOT gives update on their I-64 project

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The central corridor of St. Louis is booming right now, from the City Foundry, the Armory and a new soccer stadium, with even more developments on the horizon.

MoDOT wants to make it easier for you to visit these places.

News 4 previously reported on Future64, a project to make the interstate more accessible. In a new video just released, MoDOT said it has three ideas to improve a roughly three-mile stretch from Kingshighway to Jefferson, a stretch that sees 63,000 vehicles pass by every day.

It plans to release them next week, but they need your help to make sure they work for the ever-growing city. If you’re interested in making your voice heard.

You can attend next Wednesday’s meeting at the Collab Workspace in Cortex.

That meeting will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

