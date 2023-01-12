Man taken to hospital following overnight fire in Alton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was transported to the hospital after crews responded to a house fire in Alton overnight.

The fire was reported around 12:25 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lincoln Street. Firefighters responded and found a small fire in the front room of a home. They were able to keep the fire contained in that room but one man had to be transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the cause is still under investigation.

