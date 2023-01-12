Jury finds St. Louis man guilty in deadly love triangle stabbing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 1, 2020 Kenneth Smith stabbed unarmed Jason Slater to death during a domestic dispute. On Wednesday a jury found Smith guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Smith stabbed Slater seven times with a kitchen knife after the two got into an altercation.

Smith went to his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 6600 block Idaho Avenue at approximately 1:50 a.m. after seeing her at a bar hours earlier. She was living with Slater and their young daughter at the home in South City.

Smith’s defense attorney argued that Slater had a loaded gun and that Smith acted in self-defense but Slater’s girlfriend testified that Slater handed her his gun before the fight began.

Smith fled the house after the stabbing and surrendered to police more than two weeks later.

The knife was never found.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24

