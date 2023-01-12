Gov. Mike Parson proposing pay raise to state employees

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wants to give a pay raise to all state workers.

The proposal would give an 8.7% raise and a bonus for some in strenuous jobs.

There are about 7,000 positions open across the state.

It needs to be approved by the legislature, but Parson wants it done quickly so changes can appear by March 31.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

