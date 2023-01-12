Freeburg police are investigating town’s first homicide since the 1970s

Investigators discovered the body of a woman during a wellness check
A homicide investigation graphic
By Terry Cancila
Jan. 12, 2023
FREEBURG, Ill. (KMOV) - Freeburg police are investigating the town’s first homicide since the 1970s.

Authorities discovered the body of a woman during a wellness check in the Deerfield Creek Mobile Home Court just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Freeburg PD was alerted by Belleville police that there could be a victim of crime after Belleville officers pulled over a vehicle that was registered to the victim.

The driver was taken into custody and is considered the lone person of interest. Freeburg police say there is no threat to the community.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide are still under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.

